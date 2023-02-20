Milwaukee girls, ages 13, 16 shot near Glendale and Hopkins

article

Two Milwaukee teens, ages 13 and 16, were shot Monday night, Feb. 20 near Glendale and Hopkins.

Police said the teens showed up at the hospital. The 13-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes after a 13-year-old was killed Sunday night near 47th and Fiebrantz. About two hours later, a 15-year-old was shot near Teutonia and Chambers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.