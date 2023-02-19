Milwaukee 15-year-old shot near Teutonia and Chambers

article

A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot Sunday night near Teutonia and Chambers.

Police said the shots were fired around 8:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.