Milwaukee fatal gas station shooting; mother arrested in Nevada

A woman charged in connection to a fatal shooting at a Milwaukee gas station has been arrested in Nevada.

Clark County officials told FOX6 News on Tuesday, March 5 that Denika White is in custody. She is facing charges in Milwaukee County for harboring and aiding a felon.

The shooting happened in October 2023 at a gas station near Appleton and Hampton.

A 54-year-old man died.

Denika White

Police say White and her 19-year-old son Fredrick Harmon drove away from the scene.

Harmon is also charged in the shooting, with first-degree intentional homicide.

Harmon is not in custody.