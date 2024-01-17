Milwaukee fatal gas station shooting; mother and son charged, on the run

A Milwaukee mother and son are charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station that happened in October 2023. The accused are 19-year-old Fredrick Harmon and 40-year-old Denika White. They are not in police custody – and face the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide (Harmon)

Harboring or aiding a felon (White)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a gas station near Appleton and Hampton early on Oct. 20, 2023 for a shooting complaint. They located a 54-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A detective with the Milwaukee Police Department recovered security video from the gas station that captured the homicide. It showed a car parked near the front door of the Quik Mart facing the building. A woman, identified as defendant White, exits the vehicle from the driver's door. The complaint says she entered the Quik Mart and had a brief interaction with the victim. The video shows White then enter the bathroom, exit quickly and grab some toilet paper from a shelf. The victim took the toilet paper from White, the complaint says. Moments later, after White leaves the bathroom again, the video shows she pays for a drink and chips, all while arguing with the victim. When White leaves the Quik Mart, the complaint says she walked to a freezer by the front door, grabbed several ice cream cones and left the store without paying. The victim went outside and stepped in front of White. The front passenger in the vehicle, identified as Harmon, exits the vehicle. The complaint says the victim is seen waving at White and gesturing toward the convenience store. He is roughly 10-15 feet from Harmon who then points a pistol over the top of the vehicle, the complaint says. The complaint says Harmon then "discharges his firearm several times at (the victim)." Harmon and White got in the vehicle and drove away.

On Oct. 23, officers went to a residence on W. Appleton Avenue to look for the suspects. The complaint says while Harmon and White were not located, "officers conducted a search of the residence and located identifiers for both White and Harmon." They also spoke to a person who knows White. That person identified White as well as "the person who fired the shots as White's oldest son, but she would not give detectives his name," the complaint says.

Fredrick Harmon, Denika White

On Oct. 24, detectives again reviewed the surveillance video from the shooting several days earlier. They were able to identify Harmon from that video. They also viewed surveillance video from Oct. 12 that showed Harmon arriving for a visit with his probation agent. He was driving in a car "matching the description of the vehicle he was in on the date of the homicide," the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators conducted an analysis of call records from the phone number that had been determined to belong to defendant Harmon. Those records put Harmon in the area of the homicide on Oct. 20, the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Online court records show there are currently warrants for the arrest of Harmon and White.