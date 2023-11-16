Gas station, owner sue Milwaukee over revoked license

article

A Milwaukee gas station that was the site of an August shooting has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Common Council.

In September, the Common Council voted to revoke Teutonia Gas & Food's license. A security guard who was working there is accused of shooting Isaiah Allen, killing him, after Allen walked out of the store without paying for snack cakes.

Court filings indicate the gas station's license was revoked more than nine months before it was set to expire, and states the city cited Allen's death and other incidents "dating back to 2019" as its reason for revocation. The lawsuit, however, alleges the city did not provide "specific reasons" for its actions as required by law.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The gas station's owner said he received a summons seven days before a Common Council hearing, according to the lawsuit, which alleges there was not enough time to "allow for adequate preparation and investigation…to present a proper defense." The hearing proceeded despite several objections from the plaintiffs in the case, court filings indicate.

"Despite several of the alderpersons voicing their biases openly, not one alderperson recused themselves. Rather than act as neutrals, they played the roles of witness, prosecutor, judge, and executioner," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks compensation to be determined at trial for violation of the business and its owner's Constitutional right to due process.