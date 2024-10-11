Gas leak near Marquette campus; contractor hit gas line, no injuries

article

The Brief A construction crew hit a gas line near 17h and Clybourn in Milwaukee on Friday morning, causing a gas leak. We Energies responded to the scene and was able to stop the leak around 8 a.m.



We Energies crews responded to a gas leak near the Marquette campus on Friday morning, Oct. 11.

A construction company not affiliated with We Energies hit a gas line in the area of 17th and Clybourn. We Energies crews were able to stop the leak around 8 a.m.

No injures were reported.

Marquette University statement:

'An onsite contractor hit a gas line in 17th Street during planned construction work this morning. First responders were able to quickly repair the gas leak, and no one was injured. All buildings can be occupied, and classes should continue as normal. The smell of gas may be present in the air as it dissipates.

The university appreciates the quick response of MUPD, Milwaukee Fire Department and WE Energies."