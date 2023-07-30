Milwaukee garden; teens cultivate plants, peace, prosperity

It started as a space for Black teenagers to stay busy, but has flourished into so much more. Peace, plants, and people prosper at a garden at 13th and Reservoir in Milwaukee.

"I just like being in here," said Deonta Williams. "Working and helping the community."

Teenagers are picking a positive path.

"It gets me away from all the stuff that’s happening in the world, I suppose," said Jace Perry. "It’s so violent."

Teens like Perry are eager to make their neighborhoods a better place. They help keep the garden in good condition.

"I just love working here, honestly," said Perry.

This is CAGE – Community Agricultural Growing Experience. The initiative is the vision of Andre Lee Ellis.

"As long as they have their hands in the soil, they can keep them off the trigger of a gun," said Ellis.

Ellis talked with FOX6 News from his home as he recovers from surgery. The garden provides life lessons and a positive way for teenagers to pass time.

"It teaches them they can put one plant in the ground, and they can feed 50 people," said Ellis.

Eliis is also the founder of the We Got This Garden at 9th and Ring. He uses nature to educate and inspire black boys.

"We grow fresh basil, fresh lettuce," said Williams.

Williams loves tending to the soil and meeting other young people.

"It’s just a good environment in general," said Williams.

Plants and young men are growing together.

"Out here, just full of green, full of nature," said Perry. "That’s how we’re really supposed to live as humans."

After each workday, each teenager receives $10. The fruit and vegetables are shared throughout the community.