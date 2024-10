article

The Brief A garbage truck caught fire on Milwaukee's south side on Friday morning. The fire is believed to be related to the refuse the truck was carrying.



A Milwaukee Department of Public Works garbage truck caught fire on the city's south side Friday morning.

It happened near Chavez Drive and Washington Street around 11:30 a.m. A DPW spokesperson said the fire is believed to be related to the refuse the truck was carrying, but the cause remains under investigation.

There were no injuries.