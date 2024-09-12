Milwaukee garage fire spreads to home; 40th and Hadley, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to a garage fire near 40th and Hadley on Wednesday night, Sept. 11. The fire extended to a nearby home.
The incident was upgraded from a garage fire to a full 1st alarm building fire.
No injuries were reported.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.