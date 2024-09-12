Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee garage fire spreads to home; 40th and Hadley, no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  September 12, 2024 5:52am CDT
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters responded to a garage fire near 40th and Hadley on Wednesday night, Sept. 11. The fire extended to a nearby home. 

The incident was upgraded from a garage fire to a full 1st alarm building fire.  

No injuries were reported. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained. 