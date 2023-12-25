Milwaukee Christmas Eve garage fire, no one injured

article

A garage caught fire near 61st and Richmond on Sunday, Dec. 24.

It happened near 61st and Richmond shortly before 8:45 p.m.

Milwaukee firefighters arrived and quickly put the flames out.

Though the garage was close to another home, the Milwaukee Fire Department said crews were able to stop the fire from spreading next door.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



