Milwaukee funeral home fire, 42nd and Fond du Lac
article
MILWAUKEE - Fire broke out at a Milwaukee funeral home early Tuesday morning, March 19.
Firefighters were called out to Serenity Funeral Home, located near 42nd and Fond du Lac, around 3 a.m.
No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.