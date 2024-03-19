Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee funeral home fire, 42nd and Fond du Lac

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee funeral home fire, 42nd and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE - Fire broke out at a Milwaukee funeral home early Tuesday morning, March 19. 

Firefighters were called out to Serenity Funeral Home, located near 42nd and Fond du Lac, around 3 a.m.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

Milwaukee funeral home fire, 42nd and Fond du Lac

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 