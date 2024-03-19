article

Fire broke out at a Milwaukee funeral home early Tuesday morning, March 19.

Firefighters were called out to Serenity Funeral Home, located near 42nd and Fond du Lac, around 3 a.m.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

Milwaukee funeral home fire, 42nd and Fond du Lac

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.