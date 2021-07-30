Milwaukee 'Frida Fest' celebrates Mexican icon

The Farmhouse Paint and Sip on Milwaukee's south side hosts "Frida Fest" Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1.

The two-day festival celebrates Mexican icon Frida Kahlo. The owners recreated the artist's famous gardens, and visitors will be able to walk through and take selfies.

Frida Fest will have 35 vendors as well as a variety of food trucks. The owners also said they want people of all ages to have a unique and fun experience.

"There is no fee attached to the event, and it's family-oriented so everyone is welcomed to join, we will have something for everyone," co-owner Thaime Nanez said. "We’re not able to do this without our sponsors, also we want to thank our staff, our artists they’ve been working really hard this last month and we couldn’t do it without them. "

The event will include live music and an educational gallery where people can learn more about Kahlo's legacy.

The latest CDC recommendations will be followed; visitors are asked to wear masks when indoors. Sponsors including Monterrey Market, Tri City National Bank, 88.9 Radio Milwaukee, Custom Grown Greenhouses, El Conquistador Latino Newspaper, G. Strategies, Mivoz.com, Nissi's Cake Room, Tiger Lily and Viva La Fitness helped make the event possible.

