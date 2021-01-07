Milwaukee FPC suspends police chief search

article

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) on Thursday, Jan. 7 suspended its search for a permanent police chief, Chair Nelson Soler said.

In explaining the decision, Soler noted a lack of authoritative clarity and organization facing the commission -- and the decisions it is tasked with making -- since September 2020.

"Since that advice has not been provided in writing, I feel it is imprudent for this board to continue with this process at this time until a formal opinion is issued by the city attorney on the process, or the Morales legal claim is resolved," Soler said in Thursday's session.

The FPC's decision comes after twice tying in efforts to select Milwaukee's next top cop; on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 the commission voted 3-3 for candidates Malik Aziz and Hoyt Mahaley. A third finalist, Chris Davis, did not receive a vote in either meeting.

Acting Chief Jeffrey Norman took the department's reins on Dec. 23, following Michael Brunson who retired from the department. Brunson had been named acting chief in August after the FPC demoted Alfonso Morales from chief to captain. Morales later resigned.

Prior to Norman's assignment to the post, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge reversed the commission's demotion.

Amid the uncertainty that the judge's ruling brought, Milwaukee Common Council President Cavalier Johnson asked that the FPC half its police chief search, citing concerns over legal challenges.

FPC information about the finalists

Malik Aziz: Dallas Police Major was born and raised in Dallas and is currently the National Chair and Executive Director of the National Black Police Association and an instructor in Criminal Justice Police Leadership at DeSales University.

Hoyt Mahaley: FBI Supervisory Special Agent and former Police Officer for Milwaukee Police Department. He also attended Rufus King High School.