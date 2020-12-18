Judge reverses Milwaukee FPC demotion of Alfonso Morales

article

A judge on Friday, Dec. 18 reversed the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission's (FPC) decision to demote former Police Chief Alfonso Morales, who later resigned from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Foley reversed the decision Friday, but court documents did not make any other directives immediately clear regarding its impact on the police department or the FPC.

Morales announced his resignation in August after being demoted to the rank of captain earlier that same month.

The possibility of the FPC disciplining Morales came after he ordered officers to use tear gas to break up protests over George Floyd’s death. Those actions marked the last straw for some FPC members who were upset over how Morales has handled incidents since the 2018 arrest of former Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown.

Morales' attorney, Frank Gimbel, in October filed a brief arguing that his client was denied due process. In November, as a legal battle over Morales' job played out, a city attorney filed a legal document in court that agreed the former chief was demoted without a fair hearing from the FPC.

Since Morales' demotion and subsequent resignation, the FPC has moved forward with a search for Milwaukee's next police chief.

In back-to-back votes on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, the six-member commission voted in a tie for two finalists -- Dallas Police Major Malik Aziz and FBI Special Agent Hoyt Mahaley.

On Dec. 17, it was announced that Jeffrey Norman would take over as the department's acting chief the following week -- filling the role of retiring Acting Chief Michael Brunson, who took over upon Morales' demotion.

In a statement to FOX6 News, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett's office said: "We will continue to consult with the City Attorney's Office regarding this matter."

