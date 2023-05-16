Milwaukee food truck proposal; hopes to crack down on 'bad actors'

Milwaukee leaders debate where and when you may be allowed to stop by your favorite food trucks. Even before the Common Council passed the ordinance, there was already a threat of a lawsuit.

A new proposal in the City of Milwaukee aims to crack down on so-called bad actors among food truck operators.

The new proposal would allow for zones, like downtown, which would be closed at 1 a.m. – and food trucks could only be parked for six hours every 12 hours. Everywhere else, food trucks would have to close from 3 a.m. until 6 a.m. on weeknights – and 3:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday mornings.

"We want our food trucks to survive and thrive in the city of Milwaukee. And we want our neighbors to be content and safe. And we want our brick and mortar restaurant owners to feel supported as well," said Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa. "In the past, the only tool that the council was using were bans of streets, prohibitions of entire streets. And that has proven to not be popular."

The area around Burnham Park would be another zone – and limit the number of trucks, giving spots based on seniority. That raised questions for a food truck operator who just opened a new truck three days ago.

Edwin Guillen and Karla Martinez own their food truck, Birrieria La Tia Juana. They saved up their money to open up the truck. They live a block away from Burnham Park where they serve their food.

"This is a little hard for us, because we don’t know if we’re going to keep selling food here, or no, so that’s why we don’t know what’s going to happen with us," Martinez said. "We are a little afraid and we’re not sure what is going to happen with us."

Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) said if the proposal becomes law, they would consider all legal options.

"What the city’s trying to do is use the heavy hand of government to essentially limit or even eliminate competition," said Lucas Vebber of WILL.

The proposal would also require food trucks place trash bins outside and clean up litter. It would also ban the dumping of liquid waste.

The full Common Council is expected to vote on the proposal later this month.