Milwaukee food truck festival serves up culinary variety on July 17

By Carla Kakouris
Published 
Milwaukee County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Park'd pop-up article

photo credit: Milwaukee County Parks Facebook

MILWAUKEE - Foodies rejoice! 

The Milwaukee County Parks Department is teaming up with local food trucks for the inaugural Park'd - pop up pub & grub event on Saturday, July 17 at McKinley Park, 1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, in Milwaukee.

A variety of food trucks will be parked between Lagoon Drive and McKinley Marina from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The event will also serve as the debut of Milwaukee County’s Park Pub, a new beer truck converted from a 1960s Chevy milk truck.

The goal of the food truck festival is to generate much-needed revenue for Milwaukee County Parks while bringing people together to enjoy good food in a relaxed setting.

