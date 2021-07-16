Milwaukee food truck festival serves up culinary variety on July 17

article

Foodies rejoice!

The Milwaukee County Parks Department is teaming up with local food trucks for the inaugural Park'd - pop up pub & grub event on Saturday, July 17 at McKinley Park, 1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, in Milwaukee.

A variety of food trucks will be parked between Lagoon Drive and McKinley Marina from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The event will also serve as the debut of Milwaukee County’s Park Pub, a new beer truck converted from a 1960s Chevy milk truck.

The goal of the food truck festival is to generate much-needed revenue for Milwaukee County Parks while bringing people together to enjoy good food in a relaxed setting.