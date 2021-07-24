Milwaukee Food Truck Fest sells out

The first-of-its-kind MKE Food Truck Fest sold out Saturday, July 24 – the first "fest" at Henry Maier Festival Park since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

There is a foodie in everyone, and OnMilwaukee's inaugural Food Truck Fest was a one-stop shop for a blast to the tastebuds.

"We have offerings from Peruvian food to cheese curds to lemonade to ice cream," said Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee. "It’s really a chance to easily access all different kinds of foods very quickly."

Thousands of festival-goers checked out the 14 local food trucks parked at Henry Maier Festival Park.

"You walk around, you try a little bit here a little bit there, and you just have a really great buffet of choices," Snyder said.

Inaugural MKE Food Truck Fest at Henry Maier Festivak Park.

The event celebrated the return of the service industry and Milwaukee cuisine, and it sounded too delicious for some to pass up.

"I love it, man. I just am so happy to be outside and have an experience," said Seth Rawson of New Berlin.

Inaugural MKE Food Truck Fest at Henry Maier Festivak Park.

The event was a treat not only for Wisconsinites, but for the vendors, too. The business is important to stay afloat after the pandemic.

"It’s a really fun way to feel like we’re a part of the Milwaukee community that not really get many opportunities otherwise," said Hank Steiehl of Riley's Good Dogs.

Organizers said they’re already planning for next year's Food Truck Fest. More information about the trucks in attendance this year can be found at OnMilwaukee's website.