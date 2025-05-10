New food distribution center; Milwaukee church hopes to address need

The Brief El Bethel Church of God in Christ unveiled a new food distribution center. It's part of a push to get food to families on Milwaukee's northwest side. The church acts as a satellite site for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.



Milwaukee's El Bethel Church of God in Christ unveiled a new food distribution center on Friday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Pastor Steven Tipton said the facility at 54th and Good Hope is part of a push to get food to people on the city's northwest side. The church acts as a satellite site for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

"There's so much food," he said. "People can come here, they can make themselves a hot meal. We have meats, all types of food, all types of clothes, an opportunity for us to see the need of the community and not look the other way."

Tipton said Friday was an impact day for the church to go out into the community. They distributed food, clothes and household goods. There were also opportunities for people to get jobs on the spot and health check-ups.