Sentry Foods opens in Milwaukee food desert, addresses need

Sentry Foods opened a full-service grocery store on Milwaukee's northwest side Friday, Oct. 20 – helping to bridge the gap in what the city has termed a food desert.

While a quick trip to the grocery store sounds simple, it has been a hike for residents like Delicia Morris.

"How far a lot of us actually go to get what we need for our families," she said. "I enjoy living over here, but I have seen the disinvestment over time, and it bothers me."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

City data from 2019 shows 13 food deserts in Milwaukee, mostly on the northwest side. The USDA defines food deserts as areas where residents have to go more than a mile to access quality, affordable food.

"Some of us have transportation to get where we need to go, and others of us really work hard to get on the bus," said Morris.

For Morris, the closest grocery store was roughly three miles from home. Now, she and her neighbors finally have a store within arms' reach near 64th and Silver Spring.

"Having to travel so far to get quality, so I am so excited that quality is coming to us," said Ald. Larresa Taylor.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Across the street from public housing, that is providing much needed resources and services to our residents," said Willie Hines, the city Housing Authority's executive director.

Morris said it's a much-needed milestone for her family and her community.

"The opportunity for people to work close to home, shop close to home, and get the healthy food that they need," she said. "It’s hope that we are on our way back."