Milwaukee Food Council summit to address community food issues

The Brief The Milwaukee Food Council hosted a "Food Justice Summit" to help address food issues in the community. Rising food prices and cuts to federal programs are putting a strain on food systems. Topics discussed included food justice, growing food, food barriers, and food inequity.



People are coming together to talk about how we can incorporate an equitable local food system right here in Milwaukee.

It's no secret that grocery prices are consistently on the rise and, with cuts to federal food programs, the goal is to find solutions.

Food Justice Summit

What we know:

Nearly 150 folks gathered at the Urban Ecology Center on Friday, Sept. 19, sitting in through presentations and discussions on what they say is an important topic.

Milwaukee Food Council's food justice summit

"We are talking about food justice, and what that means for Milwaukee in terms of how we're gonna move towards a better food still," said Jessica Thompson with the Milwaukee Food Council.

So what is food justice?

Thompson says it's an understanding of how people view the food system and what they want from it.

"A lot of people want to grow their own food. We heard that a lot a lot of folks. Also, really want to get more connected in their communities," added Thompson.

Food insecurity

Thompson says the summit gives people the chance to discuss issues surrounding food, during a crucial time when federal food programs are being cut, food prices are up, farmers are facing economic pressures, and climate change is impacting agriculture.

"It's removing the barriers and equities when it comes to food access and having nutritious food and food that's affordable," said Martice Scales, Co-owner of Full Circle Healing Farm.

It's a topic Scales says hits close to home.

Growing food

"I'm one of six children and I watch my mom do her best but still struggle. I've seen and experienced it myself. I know what it's like to be hungry and I wanna alleviate that. I have children and I think the entire community as my children and I don't want them to experience," added Scales.

The Milwaukee farmer says he's taking the opportunity to spread awareness but also find solutions to help provide support.

"I wanna highlighter. I really want people to understand that there are people in rooms and positions to help them and there seems to be more willingness to collaborate," said Scales.