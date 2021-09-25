Ryder Cup: Milwaukee Food and City Tours shuttles fans

There’s no better way to get to the Ryder Cup than on a double-decker bus with a Bloody Mary in hand – and that's how Milwaukee Food and City Tours is helping visitors head up to Whistling Straits.

At the Ryder Cup, patriotism is in full bloom.

"It's for our country. It’s a special event we don’t get to see too often," said Jeff Kauffman of Colorado.

With people coming from all over the world, Milwaukee Food and City Tours wanted to make it easy for folks to get to Whistling Straits.

"I really wanted to go to Europe the last time, and we couldn’t go so it was this close, we were not going to miss this," said Deb Duvall from Indiana.

Bloody Mary and Sobelman's

"All these guests are coming in from around the world for this bucket list experience, and you know what, they need transportation," said Theresa Nemetz, owner of Milwaukee Food and City Tours. "We own our own buses and have connections to other buses and we said ‘Let's offer a shuttle service.'"

In partnership with Sobelman's, over 1,400 Wisconsin visitors got to have a taste of Milwaukee with Bloody Marys and breakfast before hopping on the bus.

"This is really a once-in-a-lifetime experience for so many individuals, so they’ve just been thrilled. And it's been fun to see people traveling again," Nemetz said. "We haven’t seen travel in the last year and a half, and it's just been a beautiful thing to see that now."

There are still Ryder Cup tickets up for grabs at Sobelman's early Sunday morning.

For more information, visit the Milwaukee Food and City Tours website.