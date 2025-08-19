Milwaukee flooding recovery; mental health toll adds up for many

The Brief For many, the recovery from the historic flooding has taken a massive toll on their mental health. Experts say those impacted should reach out to family and friends – and not stay silent. "Going to ask for help is a sign of strength, not weakness," one psychiatrist told FOX6 News.



It has been more than a week since historic flooding devastated much of southeast Wisconsin. But homeowners impacted by the flooding are coping in many ways – and it's taking a toll on mental health.

Mental health toll

What they're saying:

Jewelz Salgado is processing the damage. Her Milwaukee home is among the thousands hit by the historic flooding.

"It's hard to describe because when I first saw the water from looking down into the basement, your heart just sinks, you know," Salgado said. "Who would've thought?"

Jewelz Salgado

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Salgado said several feet of water took over her basement – leaving her staring at ruined furniture, clothing and other sentimental valuables. Those items are now stacked outside of her home, waiting to be hauled off.

"Just stressed, you know, since a loss, you know," Salgado said.

Seeking help

What you can do:

Salgado's feeling is one psychiatrist Daniel Martinez said is common after disasters.

"We have suffered a big loss, but life is about loss and change. The idea is how do we get over another hurdle, particularly for those people that haven't suffered a tragedy," Martinez said.

Daniel Martinez

Martinez encourages those impacted to turn to loved ones, neighbors and even help groups for support.

"Getting help is the most crucial and most important thing for ourselves. Nobody can do it alone," Martinez said. "We all need support, we all need loved ones and going to ask for help is a sign of strength, not weakness."

Not going it alone

What they're saying:

While Salgado processes the loss of her keepsakes, she is extending support to her neighbors – knowing she is not going through it alone.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

"I lost my kid's award and some pictures of you when I was a baby. You know, all that, it is just so overwhelming, you know," Salgado said. "I happen to have a dolly offered it to that they needed it because they lost the washer in the dryer, and your chest freezer, and you know all that kind of stuff."

Helpful resources