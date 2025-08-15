Milwaukee flood reporting; victims experience long waits for 211

The Brief Some flood victims in southeast Wisconsin have been stuck waiting to report damage to 211. Those reports are important to unlock possible federal money for Wisconsin. Flood victims can also report damage by using an online form.



Some flood victims are stuck waiting to report damage to 211. Those reports are important to unlock possible federal money for Wisconsin.

Flood reporting problems

What they're saying:

Treasures now trashed. Shinita McKindley's Milwaukee basement flooded in the historic storms. She called 211, hanging up a few times after waiting and waiting.

"I've always got me and my kids out the mud every time that was not a time that I couldn't do it, but this time, this hit me so hard to the point where I don't know how to come back from this. I don't know how to come back from this. I don't know how to ask nobody for help either. It's just stressful," McKinley said. "We don't have no help. I've been calling FEMA. I've been calling 211…they've been saying, like, 'Oh, we're gonna bring a cleaning kit.' Nobody brought nothing."

Damage in 9-county region

What we know:

By Thursday afternoon, more than 13,000 people reported damage in a nine-county region. That is according to data from the nonprofit called IMPACT. It runs the 24/7 helpline in southeast Wisconsin.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

About 85% of the 13,000 reports for flooding are from Milwaukee County. Next up – Waukesha and Washington counties.

Government leaders urge people to report damage.

Officials weigh in

What they're saying:

"I would ask every Milwaukeean and everyone in Milwaukee County in particular, when they're talking to their friends and family. Say hey, did you have water in your basement? And if they say yes, ask, did they put the 211 in," said Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Mike Totoraitis.

"I want to remind citizens and businesses as well, that they should call 211 to report damage to their property. It's very, very important. It will help with our disaster declaration," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Please continue using 211 to put in your damage estimates. Even if it's a little damage, put that in there. That helps municipalities, counties, and even us at the state level understand the impact of what happened," said Katie Rousonelos, Wisconsin Emergency Management.

Take time, report your damage

What you can do:

Right now, IMPACT said the hold time is about 25 minutes. Officials said they are getting backup from other 211 centers in the state and even out-of-state 211s.

You can also report flooding damage by using the online form.