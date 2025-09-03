Milwaukee flood relief; disaster assistance may be restricted for some

The Brief A new contract with the Department of Homeland Security will restrict disaster assistance groups from helping undocumented immigrants. That news has concerned nonprofits and Milwaukee activists.



As flood victims wait for disaster relief and assistance, Milwaukee leaders got together on Wednesday, Sept. 3, to discuss what they said is a "new rule."

Disaster relief considerations

On Wednesday, concerned nonprofits and Milwaukee activists said a new contract with the Department of Homeland Security will restrict disaster assistance groups from helping undocumented immigrants.

"They're gonna look at my skin color and say well, we can assist you because you need to show proof of your citizenship," said Patricia Ruiz Cantu, nonprofit organizer. "They're gonna be forced to say, 'I'm sorry I cannot help you if you do not show me proof of your status.'"

"This means that when someone's home has just been destroyed by a hurricane or by a tornado or burned down by a wildfire or swept away in a flood emergency, responders will be required to first get certified proof of someone's legal status before they can provide assistance," said Darryl Morin, National President of Forward Latino.

Morin said the new rules will also require groups like FEMA to cooperate with immigration officials and enforcement operations. Morin said the rules will also stop programs benefitting undocumented immigrants.

"These new contracts explicitly banned the use of federal disaster, relief fund for any programs that DHS teams may be related to diversity equity and inclusion efforts," Morin said.

Homeland Security response

FOX6 News reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment. We received the following statement:

"FEMA is focused on providing aid and assistance to American citizens following emergencies and natural disasters. FEMA will follow all applicable law in regard to illegal aliens requesting assistance. DHS urges all illegal aliens present in the United States to self-deport home using the CBP Home App."

FOX6 News also reached out to Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican Congressman Bryan Steil for comment. We have not received a reply.