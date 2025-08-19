Milwaukee flood recovery; free cleaning kits available

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department wants residents to know free cleaning kits are available to those recovering from recent flooding. The kids include essential items for safe cleanup. Distribution will continue daily through Saturday, August 23, 2025, or while supplies last.



The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) is urging residents impacted by the recent historic flooding to take advantage of free cleaning kits available at The Salvation Army Citadel Corps.

Free cleaning kits

What we know:

A news release says the cleaning kits were made possible through a donation from the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), with distribution supported by The Salvation Army. They are designed to help city residents begin safe and effective cleanup following flood damage.

The cleaning kits, packaged in 5-gallon buckets with lids, include essential items for safe cleanup such as laundry detergent, cleaning products, rubber gloves, microfiber towels, face masks, mosquito spray, and garbage bags. These tools are designed to help residents begin the cleanup process safely and effectively.

Free cleaning kits are available for Milwaukee residents to pick-up at:

The Salvation Army Citadel Corps

4129 W. Villard Avenue, Milwaukee

Distribution Hours:

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Distribution will continue daily through Saturday, August 23, 2025, or while supplies last.

Dig deeper:

Officials say floodwaters often contain sewage, bacteria, and chemicals that can cause serious illness.

Even after the water is gone, surfaces, furniture, and household items that came into contact with floodwater may remain contaminated. These items must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and in many cases, thrown out to prevent mold, illness, and long-term damage.