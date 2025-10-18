Milwaukee flood recovery; disaster assistance teams hard at work

The Brief Brentwood Church of Christ hosted a flood relief event to assist Milwaukee families recovering from the August floods. The church connected survivors directly with FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams and other resources. The deadline for flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance is Nov. 12.



It has been more than two months since rains and floodwaters ravaged southeast Wisconsin. To this day, people are working to pick up the pieces and get back on their feet. One Milwaukee church became a one-stop-shop to do just that on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Seeking flood assistance

What we know:

Churches are more than religious spaces, but serve as community hubs. On Saturday, Brentwood Church of Christ in Milwaukee opened its doors to provide a helping hand for families still struggling after the historic floods from August.

Hazel Miller is the church's outreach coordinator. But on Saturday, her job was to guide people to FEMA disaster survivor assistance teams.

What they're saying:

"Our goal is to make sure that we are addressing the community needs that were impacted by the flood," Miller said. "We want families and homes restored back to the way they were, and that brings about a more of a healthy and stronger community."

Miller gave people a direct line to filing applications, asking and getting questions answered and provide additional resources – all in a familiar space on the city's northwest side.

"I know that a lot of others were impacted so bringing in resources and disaster relief items. It's way of our way of helping the community to make it through this," Miller said.

Service to the community

Dig deeper:

This is a service Brentwood has been offering since the flood. The church has been a hub for food, home goods, clothing and cleaning supplies.

Even though the waters have long subsided, Brentwood's work goes on – and hopefully leaves no one behind.

"The community has been so appreciative in every event that we've done to address the needs and today they're coming and they're excited they are feeling better," Miller said.

Wisconsin Emergency Management

By the numbers:

As of September 2025, Wisconsin Emergency Management reported $83.3 million was doled out to 15,093 flood survivors.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Nov. 12. If you are eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program in Milwaukee, Washington or Waukesha counties, there are three ways to apply. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. Flood survivors can also call 1-800-621-3362 or visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

When flood survivors apply, they should have the following available:

Your address with zip code

Condition of your damaged home

Insurance information, if available

Social Security number

Annual household income

Phone number where you can be contacted

Address where you can get mail

Email address to receive electronic notifications