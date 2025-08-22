Milwaukee flood recovery; city officials, DPW provide update

The Brief City of Milwaukee officials provided an update on Friday, Aug. 22 on its flood recovery efforts. The news conference was led by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and DPW Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke. Officials noted updated data on the city’s response, including debris removal totals and storm-related service call volume.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Department of Public Works (DPW) Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke provided on Friday, Aug. 22, an update on the city's ongoing flood recovery efforts.

Flood recovery update

What we know:

The news conference was held at the North Drop-Off Center, located at 6660 N. Industrial Road. Officials noted that crews have been working steadily to address damage and assist residents with cleanup.

"FEMA representatives have been here. They've been conducting the first review of some of the damage here. It is part of the process as we seek our disaster designation," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Meanwhile, Mayor Johnson said the city and Milwaukee Health Department have been handing out flood cleanup kids – and now, Milwaukee Public Library branches will be offering personal protective equipment (PPE). N95 masks will be available to residents and offer some protection from airborne particles including mold spores, officials said.

The mayor drew attention to illegal dumping; saying he's heard some people are trying to take advantage of the flood recovery situation.

"That should not happen, especially when we have extended hours, especially when it's free, when we're doing bulky cleanup at people's properties. That should not happen. It is totally out of line. It is totally unacceptable. And if you're caught doing that, you will be cited," Johnson said.

City response data

By the numbers:

Milwaukee DPW COmmissioner Jerrel Kruschke noted the city's call center received more than 3,500 calls on the Monday immediately following the flood. And in the first week following the flood, the call center received 13,000 calls for service – or three times the normal call activity.

"Our sewer crews have responded to more than 19,000 reports of backflow and about 230 calls, so-called catch basins and surface ponding. Our forestry street teams have addressed over 450 calls for downed limbs and trees, helping our streets, remain safe and accessible," Kruschke said. "Our electrical services crews have responded to over 200 circuit outages, restoring lighting to impacted areas across the city. All of these have been in addition to the significant work being done by our sanitation crews, who continue to remove large volumes of debris from homes across the city."

To support the level of service the city needs, Kruschke said the DPW has added 45 additional pieces of equipment from private contractors and from partners in Milwaukee County. He said the assistance has help the city expand capacity and move more efficiently through neighborhoods.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore was on hand to talk about the efforts to secure financial help for Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin.

"I'm so happy to report that all of our elected officials, you know, and we are so often tearing each other apart on a partisan basis, but they have all come together to request, assistance from FEMA with regard to the 1,000-year flood that we've endured here," Moore said. "And so I think it's really important to sort of end on a positive note that we're all in this together. And we're all working together now."

Congresswoman Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee)

What's next:

Dumpster permit fees are waived through Sunday, August 24 for residents acquiring private dumpsters for flood-related use.

Residents are encouraged to report any issues or service requests by calling 414-286-CITY, visiting milwaukee.gov/clickforaction, or using the MKE Mobile app.