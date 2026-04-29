The Brief The Milwaukee DPW announced two major changes aimed at curbing floods. Starting this fall, residents will be required to bag leaves for curbside collection. The city will start posting signs to facilitate alternate-side parking for street sweeps.



Leaders with Milwaukee's Department of Public Works on Wednesday announced two major changes after heavy rain earlier this month flooded streets and basements around the city.

Bagging leaves

What they're saying:

DPW Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke said the department will move to a bag system for leaf collection this fall. Instead of raking leaves into piles at the street, residents will have to put leaves in paper bags and leave them out for collection. The hope is it will help keep leaves from clogging storm drains.

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"We’re going to go to a bagging operation, which allows those leaves to sit in that same spot, and if we have a snowstorm that goes through, we know where they’re at, and we can pick them up at a later date," he said.

Kruschke also said he will work with the Common Council to find ways to subsidize the costs of those bags for residents who are "really strapped." Lead collection season starts in October.

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Parking change

What they're saying:

Additionally, Kruschke said they want to start scheduled alternate-side parking to streamline street sweeping operations. Residents said parked cars cause debris to build up at the curb, which can lead to drain backups and worsen flooding.

"All we want to do is get as much debris and leaves as we can out of the public right-of-way to make sure our drains are clear in the springtime and all year round," he said.

The city would need signs to note the parking restrictions. Because there are so many streets, it could take years to take effect, but that work will start later this summer.

"We’re going to end up putting signage in these exception street areas, where we’re allowed to park on both sides, and what’s going to happen is they won’t be allowed to park on one side of the street," Kruschke said. "We’re going to go through a street sweeping operation to get rid of that debris and excess that we can’t get to now and then alternate on that other side the next day."

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The alternate-side parking to accommodate street sweeps would happen monthly from May 1 through Nov. 1 each year. Street sweeping already takes place during those months.

A DPW spokesperson said the department can make the change administratively without a council vote. Ald. Larresa Taylor, who is on the public works committee, confirmed the same.

Call for assistance

What you can do:

Residents should continue to report issues at milwaukee.gov/click4action, the Milwaukee Mobile Action App, or by calling 414-286-CITY (2489). Pictures are helpful for crews to appropriately prioritize the requests. They can be attached to the submission.