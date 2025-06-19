Milwaukee flag debate returns, task force starting open design contest

Milwaukee's flag debate has returned, but with a twist and deadline.

"Stop the violence with the kids. That's where it starts at," said Greg Lampley.

City priorities

What they're saying:

Ask people in Milwaukee about the most important issues in the city, and you'll get a laundry list of answers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

"Gun violence and stealing the cars, all the violence right now going on is pretty bad," said Chelsea Clark. "I think there needs to be more opportunity for youth all around."

Not topping the list: Milwaukee's flag.

"The flag (shrugs)…the issue is with the kids," added Lampley.

Flag debate returns

What we know:

But the great debate over replacing the city's official flag is making a comeback at city hall.

Current Milwaukee Flag

Last year's debate over adopting the "people's flag design" didn't go anywhere.

Now a nine-person task force is gearing up with an open design contest.

"Milwaukee, unfortunately, has had a crappy crummy flag for some time. Some folks have said it's the worst municipal flag in the United States, if not the worst. There is room for improvement," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who supports the push for a new design.

"It was my idea to move forward with this too, because next year, January 31, the City of Milwaukee turns 180 years old," added Johnson. "That's a big milestone for the city and I want us to make sure we have something."

"It could be a good idea. It ain't too much about the flag, it's about change," said Jared Cunningham.

Proposed Milwaukee Flag ("The People's Flag")

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

What's next:

The goal would be for the common council to vote by the end of the year.

"We do hundreds of pieces of legislation every three weeks. This is just one please know that we keep our eye on and are paying attention to all of the serious and not serious issues that this city has," said Milwaukee Alderperson Milele Coggs.