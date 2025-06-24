Milwaukee flag debate nears resolution; city creates new task force

The Brief A new Milwaukee task force has been approved to study submissions for a new city flag. The debate over a new city flag has been going on for years.



The years-long debate over Milwaukee's city flag may be nearing a resolution.

City flag debate

What we know:

Common Council members approved on Tuesday, June 24, the creation of a Milwaukee city flag task force.

"The task force will collect submissions over the course of the summer that those ranked them and provide up to ten of them for the council," said Milwaukee Alderman Peter Burgelis.

The alderman said the creation of the task force came after concerns about the 2-16 process, which he said did not give everyone the opportunity to take part.

What they're saying:

"The last contest we saw, there were 50 finalists and a lot of those were really good ideas. But if a better idea comes through this process, I’m all for it," Burgelis said.

In the end, Milwaukeeans said they look forward to seeing the outcome.

What's next:

Alderman Burgelis said the task force will include three members appointed by the mayor as well as Common Council President Jose Perez and Alderwoman Milele Coggs.