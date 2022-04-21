Milwaukee fitness coach killed in crash near Appleton and Silver Spring

Loved ones gathered Thursday, April 21 to remember the life of a Milwaukee fitness coach killed in a crash Monday night, April 18 near Appleton and Silver Spring.

Family and friends said Dontrell Taylor was always trying to uplift people. They are heartbroken he is gone and leaning on each other as they grieve.

"I can’t stop crying," said Tink Hutchins, friend. "I don’t believe it. It’s too much for me."

Loved ones came together at the spot where Taylor took his last breath. The Milwaukee man was killed in a crash Monday night around 9:30.

Police say he was speeding and lost control of his vehicle, hitting a light pole and tree. The vehicle caught on fire.

"I’m hurt, really hurt that my daddy’s gone," said Amoni Taylor, daughter.

His devastated children were surrounded by the support of those who loved their father.

"He was a good man," said Jeremiah Taylor, son. "He helped a lot of people.

Taylor worked as a fitness coach, running boot camps throughout the city.

Hutchins was his assistant.

"He would bring a smile to the room every time," said Hutchins.

Milwaukee police said there have been four crashes at this intersection this year and 23 citations issued, nearly four times the amount as this time last year.

Loved ones are focusing on the life lost, trying to heal the heartache.

"Don’t never take nothing for great," said Amoni Taylor. "Spend time with your parents.

Taylor was the only person in the car. No other vehicles were involved.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.