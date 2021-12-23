COVID vaccine: Milwaukee, firefighters union sign requirement deal

article

The city of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Professional Firefighters Association (Local 215) have signed an agreement that requires union members to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Members who are not vaccinated by Jan. 31, 2022 will be required to wear a mask at all times while on duty except when eating, drinking, showering or sleeping.

With this agreement, all public safety unions in Milwaukee have formally approved COVID-19 vaccinations or masking requirements.

"Throughout city government, there is agreement that our employees must take appropriate precautions to avoid COVID infections," Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "I appreciate all the public safety unions approving the vaccination requirements for the good of their members, their families, their colleagues, and the community."

The voluntary agreement with Local 215 includes provisions for the administration of the vaccination to members while they are on duty. If previously vaccinated, members will receive two hours of compensation. The vaccine is mandatory regardless of previous infection status.

Cavalier Johnson

Members who are found to be in violation of the agreement will face discipline that includes suspensions and, for repeated violations, possible discharge. That is similar to the consequences general city employees face for violation of vaccination requirements.

The memorandum of understanding signed Wednesday will be in place until the end of 2022 unless there is mutual agreement to extend it or end it sooner.

