Milwaukee Fire Station 28 reopens on N. 30th Street

The Milwaukee Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Jan. 23, commemorating its recommissioning of Engine Company 28. This also results in the re-opening of Fire Station 28, located at 424 North 30th Street.

A news release says this recommissioning is part of a pilot program made possible because of the award-winning Shared Services Program, which now includes all fourteen fire departments throughout Milwaukee County. Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said they will measure the program's results and assess the budget for 2024 to see if it can become more than a pilot program.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The pilot program will result in Engine Company 35 at 64th and Main being decommissioned and occupied by Wauwatosa Fire. This change will give Milwaukee and Wauwatosa citizens shorter response times and expanded coverage when they need fire and emergency medical services.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he's working hard with city executives to find revenue solutions and encouraging all departments to look at new approaches, including the fire department.

Officials also say this is the first additional fire engine and fire station added to the Milwaukee Fire Department's resources since 1956. This move is the very embodiment of interagency and cross-jurisdictional collaboration.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.