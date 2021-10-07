Milwaukee Fire Prevention Week smoke alarm tests on city's north side

Milwaukee firefighters canvassed a neighborhood Thursday, Oct. 7, checking for working smoke alarms during Fire Prevention Week.

Walking in the rain, firefighters with the Milwaukee Fire Department heard the faint chirp of an alarm’s battery dying and didn't waste any time working to fix it.

"We just heard a chirp," firefighters said. "We don’t know if it’s coming from the house we just passed, but we just want to make sure that it works and make sure that the battery is good when we go inside."

The house calls were just one of the initiatives of the Milwaukee Fire Department during Fire Prevention Week, visiting homes and making sure the fire prevention tools meant to save lives are installed and working properly.

"Right away, we’re making sure that people have one on each floor, in the bedrooms at nighttime, and it’s part of fire prevention, also having one in the basement," said Lt. Lorenzo Williams. "It’s getting out of the house and, right away, letting us know that things are going on. It’s letting us know where to find them and even, potentially, where the fire might be."

During the canvass, many residents found themselves chatting with firefighters, and a few even invited firefighters in to inspect it themselves.

"We’re just helping people in our community," said Lt. Williams. "We have to love that. Being a part of the community and being involved in the community is an excellent thing to do."

If you or someone you know is in need of a new smoke alarm, the Milwaukee Fire Department asks that you give them a call.