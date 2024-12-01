Milwaukee fire, MLK and Chambers; fire crews work to put out fire

The Brief A fire broke out at a Milwaukee building on Sunday evening, Dec. 1, at MLK and Chambers. Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief Ron Firnrohr said nobody was hurt in the fire. City property records say that the property was built in 1911 and is classified as a local commercial and multi-story warehouse.



Multiple firefighters responded to a two-story, multi-use building near MLK and Chambers around 8 p.m. City property records say that the property was built in 1911 and is classified as a local commercial and multi-story warehouse.

Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief Ron Firnrohr told FOX6 News that nobody was hurt in the fire.

He also said crews will be at the scene for a while, and they are still in defensive mode, meaning they are fighting the fire from outside the building.

He said the owner of the building said there are "hoarding conditions" in the basement. The owner of the building told crews the property does not have any operational purpose.

The roof collapsed in the two-alarm fire.

The wind has also been a challenge.

"The wind will push the smoke into the building, and then it'll push out. When air pushes into the building, it's more likely to flame up, and you'll see that. But it's mostly the wind. It's usually not something that's inside the building that's doing it, it's wind conditions," Firnrohr said. "Especially now, since we've opened so much up. So we're trying to manage our water towers to be able to get to the pockets of fire that are deep inside the building."

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.