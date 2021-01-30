Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee firefighters hand out smoke alarms on south side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Fire Department
MILWAUKEE - Members of the Milwaukee Fire Department went door-to-door Saturday afternoon, Jan. 30, handing out smoke alarms on the city's south side.

They were distributed near 29th and Mitchell -- where an apartment fire left a 72-year-old man dead and at least 83 people displaced.

"It's always a blow to the community," said Joshua Parish. "Immediately following events like this, we always like to make sure that the community is safe and that we're focused on prevention."

Firefighters also offered fire safety education materials and checked for working smoke alarms as they went door-to-door. It was part of Project FOCUS -- Firefighters Out Creating Urban Safety.

If you are in need of a smoke alarm, call the Smoke Alarm Hotline and arrangements will be made to deliver and install a smoke alarm free of charge: 414-286-8980.

