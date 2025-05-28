Milwaukee fire on city's south side, person found dead inside: officials
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on S. Burrell Street on Wednesday, May 28. Inside, they found a person deceased.
Fatal fire
What we know:
Milwaukee fire officials told FOX6 News when they arrived on the scene, smoke was showing from a 2 ½ story home.
There is no cause of death identified. Officials did not say if the fire was the cause of death.
It is not known at this time how much damage the fire caused to the structure.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.