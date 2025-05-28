Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fire on city's south side, person found dead inside: officials

By
Published  May 28, 2025 6:09pm CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fatal fire on S. Burrell Street, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee firefighters found a person deceased inside a burning home on the city's south side on Wednesday, May 28.
    • The cause of death for the individual is not known.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on S. Burrell Street on Wednesday, May 28. Inside, they found a person deceased.

Fatal fire

What we know:

Milwaukee fire officials told FOX6 News when they arrived on the scene, smoke was showing from a 2 ½ story home. 

There is no cause of death identified. Officials did not say if the fire was the cause of death. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

It is not known at this time how much damage the fire caused to the structure.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

MilwaukeeNews