Milwaukee fire near 52nd and Locust, home uninhabitable

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a "serious fire" on the city's north side Friday night, Nov. 14.

What we know:

It happened near 52nd and Locust. The first engine arrived to find a two-and-a-half-story home on fire with flames that threatened a house next door.

An elderly resident was safe and accounted for outside the home, and MFD said additional searches proved all clear – including for pets. No injuries were reported. The home was "heavily damaged" and is uninhabitable.

What we don't know:

The MFD Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause and origin of the fire.

