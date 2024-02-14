Milwaukee apartment fire; family of 12 displaced

A family of 12 is facing challenges after being displaced due to an apartment complex fire.

Several have been displaced from the fire that broke out Saturday night, Feb. 10 in Milwaukee. But one family is facing housing uncertainty.

"It feels like we're standing on the edge of a cliff," said Raeyven Williams, describing her family’s situation.

While the family has received help from the Red Cross up until Tuesday, Feb. 13, they have now dipped into their own pockets to keep a roof over their heads until this Friday.

"Three fire trucks came, it was really chaotic," Williams said. "They start beating out the windows. We're just sitting out watching, what's going to happen, is this pretty much the end?"

The family said there has been no clear communication from their property management and is leaving them without a place to stay.

Moore Properties declined an interview but did say they are working on getting tenants back into their units in the next 24 hours.

Raeyven Williams and Godfrey Bradshaw

The family is questioning if it will be safe to go back in.

"I've been in it twice since then and it's smoke damage," said Godfrey Bradshaw, "Everything is smoke damage."

"After Friday morning, where are we going to go? I don't know how am I supposed to tell my kids?" Williams asked.

Restoration crews were seen inspecting the apartment complex on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Additionally, the family has been connected to the state's Tenant Resource Center.