33rd and Center fire, Milwaukee firefighters pull dogs from home
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters pulled two dogs from a home while responding to a fire on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 13.
What we know:
MFD was called to the scene near 33rd and Center just after 4 p.m. Firefighters arrived to smoke showing from the two-and-a-half-story building and found the fire in the basement.
It was deemed under control around 4:20 p.m. Firefighters searched the entire structure and did not find any occupants – but did find two dogs.
What we don't know:
MFD contacted the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. The dogs’ condition was not specified.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: FOX6 News received information from the Milwaukee Fire Department.