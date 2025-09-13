33rd and Center fire, Milwaukee firefighters pull dogs from home

article

Milwaukee firefighters pulled two dogs from a home while responding to a fire on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 13.

What we know:

MFD was called to the scene near 33rd and Center just after 4 p.m. Firefighters arrived to smoke showing from the two-and-a-half-story building and found the fire in the basement.

It was deemed under control around 4:20 p.m. Firefighters searched the entire structure and did not find any occupants – but did find two dogs.

What we don't know:

MFD contacted the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. The dogs’ condition was not specified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

