Milwaukee house fire, 28th and Hadley; Red Cross assisting those displaced

A house fire broke out in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded around 4:15 p.m. near 28th and Hadley. Crews found the fire in the back of the residence that was extending up the exterior to the second floor and attic area.

The fire was quickly brought under control. The structure sustained significant damage and is inhabitable.

There were no injuries to any occupants or firefighters.

The American Red Cross is assisting occupants that were displaced.

The fire is being investigated by the MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD.