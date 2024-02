Firefighters on Thursday morning, Feb. 8, responded to the scene of an apartment fire in Milwaukee.

Crews were called out to the area of 22nd and Layton around 6:45 a.m.

Milwaukee fire, 22nd and Layton

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News they had to pull people from the building.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.