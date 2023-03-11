Milwaukee fire near 14th and National, man dead
MILWAUKEE - A man was found inside a house fire near 14th and National on Saturday morning, March 11.
The Milwaukee police said the fire happened around 2:30 a.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.