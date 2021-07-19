Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Film’s Oriental Theatre reopens Aug. 20

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Oriental Theatre article

Oriental Theatre

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Film announced on Monday, July 19 that the official reopening of its Oriental Theatre is set to take place Friday, Aug. 20. 

When the theatre closed in spring 2020 due to the pandemic, restoration of the movie palace kicked into high gear. The theatre underwent a multi-million dollar renovation – thanks to generous donations, a news release says. 

Sundance Film Festival Winner "CODA" is currently scheduled exclusively at the Oriental Theatre to welcome the public back. 

Oriental Theatre

Oriental Theatre

The reopened theatre will also host several screenings and events for Milwaukee Film’s upcoming Cultures & Communities Festival taking place Sept. 6-12.  

Movie tickets for the theatre’s reopening will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 12. More information about Milwaukee Film and the Oriental Theatre is available at mkefilm.org.  

Oriental Theatre
