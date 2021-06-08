2022 Milwaukee Film Festival set for April 21 through May 5

article

The 14th annual Milwaukee Film Festival will take place April 21-May 5, 2022.

According to a press release, while still in the early stages of planning, the nonprofit is intending to return in-person while still offering a responsive-to-audience interest virtual component. Milwaukee Film looks forward to inviting filmmakers from all over to kick off the springtime season in the Midwest city of festivals.

The organization will begin to accept film submissions for next year’s Festival in late summer of 2021. Updates on the Milwaukee Film Festival, as well as all other Milwaukee Film programs and events, are available at mkefilm.org.

More information on the upcoming Cultures & Communities Festival, occurring September 6-12, is available at mkefilm.org/ccf.