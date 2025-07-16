2023 Milwaukee shooting, man sentenced for felony murder

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a 2023 shooting. Court records show he pleaded guilty to felony murder-armed robbery in May. Prosecutors charged three men in connection to the death of Kevin Cross.



A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a 2023 shooting that killed Kevin Cross.

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 25-year-old Zavionn Terrell on Wednesday to 21 years in prison and 12 years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty in May to a felony murder, and a gun possession felony was dismissed in a plea deal.

2023 fatal shooting

The backstory:

Kevin Cross, 25, was shot near 50th and Hampton on the night of May 18, 2023. He was found lying outside the driver's door of a car, and he died at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, detectives found 10 bullet casings at the scene. Nine of those casings were outside the car, while the 10th was on the front passenger seat; there was a bullet strike to the driver's side of the windshield.

Kevin Cross

Forensic investigators pulled fingerprints from the car. Court filings said those prints matched three people: Cross, a victim who was wounded but survived, and Terrell.

The victim who survived told investigators Cross was driving and had just parked when unknown men came up to their car, per the complaint, opened the doors and started shooting. Another person who was in the car, later identified as Antonio Carr, who is also charged in the case, was not shot.

Murder investigation

Dig deeper:

Jevon Simmons was arrested for an unrelated matter in March 2025. Court filings said he told police he was involved in the 2023 shooting that left Cross dead.

In a subsequent police interview, a criminal complaint states Simmons admitted he and others were involved in an armed robbery. He said Carr planned to rob Cross and take his money – as well as his pit bull.

Shooting near 50th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Simmons told police, per the complaint, that he met up with Terrell and another man shortly before the robbery. He said Carr was in contact with them via text and let them know where Cross parked.

Simmons said Terrell and the other man started shooting, according to court filings. Simmons said he pointed a gun at the car but didn't say whether he fired shots. He said everyone ran away but everyone involved later met up – including Carr.

As police were developing Carr as a suspect in a different fatal shooting investigation, court documents said he was with two other men on the night of the shooting – including Cross. Court documents said Terrell was on GPS monitoring that put him at the scene of the shooting.

Carr was arrested the next day at a home where three guns were found in an oven. Those guns matched casings found at the shooting scene near 50th and Hampton.

Additional charges

In Court:

Court records show prosecutors dismissed the original case against Carr but refiled charges in August 2024. He pleaded guilty to felony murder in May and was sentenced last month to 18 years in prison, followed by seven years of extended supervision.

Simmons was charged in April, nearly two years after Cross was killed, with felony murder. He pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial in June. He's scheduled for a plea hearing in October, according to court records.