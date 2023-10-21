Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit puts parents on path for success

Milwaukee's 18th annual Fatherhood Summit on Saturday put hundreds of parents on the path for success, making a difference in kids' lives one dad at a time.

"For the betterment of the child, and later society – because they are going to be you," said Terence Rey, founder of the Milwaukee Fatherhood Initiative.

Rey said it was not until after serving time in prison that he found his purpose – becoming a father to his two daughters. Since then, he's helped dozens of fathers overcome challenges and become more involved in their kids' lives.

"Fatherhood is a responsibility that all men have to arrive at," he said. "You can’t be a person without people – you need the help."

Help is what the 18th annual Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit was all about. Saturday's event provided everything from health services to parenting advice to resources for employment.

18th annual Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit

"It’s a chance for them to get to know their own kids, how to help them out," said summit participant Amen Alen. "If you see your kids do well, that’s the sense of pride."

Rey said his hope is every parent will come to understand that pride.

"I am passionate about this work," he said.