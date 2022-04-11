Milwaukee father killed in bar shooting remembered

Another Milwaukee family is grieving because of gun violence.

Just outside his apartment window…

Old World Third Street

"The last thing I remember was waking up. I heard sirens. I thought I heard a cop tell someone to get out of the way," said Henry Dabrowski.

That's all he could hear early Sunday morning.

He'd later learn police were responding to a shooting at The Loaded Slate in the Old World Third bar district that left a 30-year-old man dead.

"This needs to stop, right? It needs to stop. It just sucks that it continues to happen," said Dabrowski.

Monday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Shannon Freeman.

Shannon Freeman

A witness who was at the bar Sunday morning told FOX6 off-camera the suspected shooter approached Freeman and started an argument.

According to the witness, Freeman offered to take the conversation outside and turned for the door.

That's when the suspect – only described as a 24-year-old man – opened fire.

The witness said he heard as many as 10 shots.

Dabrowski says the city needs a better solution for gun violence.

"It doesn't really solve anything, and it continues to fail to solve anything," he said.

Henry Dabrowski

Freeman's family is remembering him as a family man with a smile that would light up the world.

He was a father to a young girl, and the family says Freeman was passionate about fitness.

In a statement, Freeman's father says his death was senseless, and he will be truly missed by his family.

As for the suspect, Milwaukee police tell us the 24-year-old man is in custody.

They expect to refer charges against him to the district attorney's office in the next few days.