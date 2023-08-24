76th and Nash stabbing, Milwaukee man gets probation

article

A Milwaukee man convicted in a fatal 2021 stabbing has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Abraham Tate, 68, pleaded no contest in July to homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. He was initially sentenced to one year in prison, but the judge stayed that sentence.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the area of 76th and Nash on Sept. 6, 2021 for a shooting complaint. Officers found the victim on the sidewalk unresponsive; he died a short time later despite medical attention from police and fire personnel. An autopsy found he died from a stab wound.

Police interviewed Tate the next day regarding the death investigation. He initially told police, per the complaint, that the victim "picked up a folding chair and swung it at him." Tate told police he tackled the victim to the ground and saw the victim was bleeding as he got up. Tate then realized, the complaint states, that the victim had a knife.

When confronted with the results of the autopsy in the case, the complaint states Tate said he "also had a knife, and it is possible" he stabbed the victim.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

Tate was later interviewed by police a second time, the complaint states. He said the victim had rung his doorbell, asking if he could run an extension cord from his apartment, and Tate shut the door on the victim. Later, when Tate was outside, he confronted the victim about ringing his doorbell. An argument flared up, the complaint states, and Tate said (the victim) "threw a chair at him." At some point during the scuffle, the complaint states the victim "was going to hit (Tate) again when he stabbed" the victim.

The complaint also said the knife Tate had was about 6-8 inches long.