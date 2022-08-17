Milwaukee fatal shooting: Woman arrested, incident near 28th and Vliet
MILWAUKEE - Police arrested a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman in connection with a fatal shooting near 28th and Vliet on Wednesday morning, Aug. 17.
Officials say the shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. The victim is an unidentified man.
Scene of fatal shooting near 28th and Vliet, Milwaukee
This incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.